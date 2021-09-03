Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi congratulates archer Harvinder Singh for winning bronze

Harvinder Singh on Friday won India’s first medal in archery in Tokyo Paralympics. He defeated Korea’s Kim Min Su in a thrilling shoot-off for the men's individual recurve bronze. According to a report in Times of India, Harvinder spoke after his win at a virtual press conference and said, “Obviously they're an archery powerhouse and have been dominating against us. The key was not to let him dominate. It really paid off”. He further said, “I may have won the medal but behind the scenes many have worked for it. My coaches, family, support staff, SAI had a big role to play in achieving this feat. It’s a team effort”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harvinder via Twitter and wrote, “Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead.” In the semifinals, Singh lost to number 10 Kevin Mather of the USA in an intense five-setter. Speaking about the semifinals, Harvinder said, “I was really disappointed after losing the semifinal, I could have easily won that. So I wanted to give it all in the bronze match. I had nothing to lose”.

Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qiwgMfitVz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

According to a TOI report, Harvinder Singh hails from a middle-class farming family. Harvinder caught dengue when he was merely one and a half years old and a local doctor administrated him an injection which led to an adverse effect and his legs stopped functioning properly.

