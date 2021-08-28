Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi lauds paddler Bhavinaben Patel as she enters table tennis finals

After the stupendous performance of Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, all eyes are on the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. And while the prestigious event is going on in full swing, India witnessed a proud moment lately after Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel stormed into the table tennis finals after defeating China’s Miao Zhang in a class 4 semi-finals. It was a special triumph for Bhavina who managed to her world no. 3 Chinese opponent in a hard fought showdown. Interestingly, with this glorious triumph, Bhavinaben has created history as has become the first Indian to make it to the table tennis finals.

Needless to say, the entire nation has been cheering for Bhavinaben and is looking forward to her stunning performance in the finals. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Bhavinaben on her glorious triumph and wished her luck for the finals tomorrow. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “बहुत-बहुत बधाई भाविना पटेल! आपने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। पूरा देश आपकी सफलता के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा है और कल के मुकाबले में भी आपके साथ खड़ा रहेगा। आप बिना किसी दबाव के अपना श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करें। आपकी खेल भावना हर किसी को प्रेरित करती है। (Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation)”.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Bhavina on her triumph. He tweeted, “Congratulations #BhavinaPatel for creating history at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Bhavina Patel defeated China's Zhang Miao and reached the women's singles Class 4 final! #Cheer4India #BhavinaPatel”.

