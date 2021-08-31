Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Singhraj Adhana wins Bronze medal in Men's 10m air pistol SH1 final

Singhraj Adhana has won a bronze medal in the Men's 10m air pistol SH1 final in the ongoing event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. He finished third with a score of 216.8 and helped India win eight medals till now. As reported after the end of the first round, he was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

ANI tweeted, “Tokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final.” To note, Manish Narwal has finished 7th in the final. China’s Chao Yang and Xing Huang clinched Gold and Silver respectively. Adana has dropped out of the race with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back with his 20th attempt as China’s Xiaolong Lou got 8.6. Earlier, Manish had topped the qualifying round while Singhraj was 6th. Narwal finished joint 1st with Chinese Lou Xiaolong, both with a score of 575 points.

He, however, topped the ranking having shot 21 pellets into the inner 10 circles as compared to 15 by Lou. Singhraj tallied 569 points to finish sixth in the 60-shot qualifying cycle.

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final pic.twitter.com/KoZdaDWqgy — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Till now, India has won 3 medals before Monday at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina Patel won the country's first medal at the ongoing edition of the games, taking silver in the Women's singles Table Tennis C4 event. Nishad Kumar doubled India's tally, winning silver in Men's High Jump T47 category.

