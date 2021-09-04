Tokyo Paralympics: Silver medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu receives a grand welcome at Delhi airport; WATCH

After clinching one of its highest-ever medal hauls in the Tokyo Olympics this year, Indian athletes are making their mark in the Tokyo Paralympics as well. Among many historic wins, there is Mariyappan Thangavelu who bagged silver in Men’s High Jump T63 finals (according to official Olympics website) and left them reeling with pride one more time. On Friday, September 3rd, the victorious para-athlete landed in the country's capital and received a grand welcome at the Delhi airport. Mariyappan had managed a best jump of 1.86 meters and finished second behind America’s Sam Grewe.

Mariyappan had won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. This time around, both he and America’s Sam Grewe struggled to clear the 1.88 meters target after clearing 1.86 meters. But finally, Sam Grewe made the jump that led him to victory. India’s Sharad Kumar bagged the bronze medal, after Mariyappan Thangavelu who clinched silver. According to a report in India Today, Mariyappan revealed that the weather played spoilsport and barred him from achieving his target of 1.90 meters and finishing at the top position. “I could have won gold and claimed the world record (1.96m). I came here with that aim. But the rain played spoilsport. It was a drizzle initially but after the 1.80m mark, it became heavy,” Mariyappan said after his event.

ANI took to its Twitter handle to share the view of the grand welcome that the silver medalist received at the Delhi airport. Have a look below:

#WATCH | Mariyappan Thangavelu being welcomed at Delhi airport upon his return to the country. He won the #Silver medal for India in High Jump (Sport Class T42) at #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/2lLEaYq8vO — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

He further shared, “The sock on my other leg (the impaired right leg) got wet and it was difficult to jump.” Mariyappan suffered permanent disability in his right leg after it was crushed under a bus when he was only five.

54 Indian para-athletes are participating in the Tokyo Paralympics across 9 sports this year, which began on August 24th and will go on until August 5th.

It is good news for us Indians as our Paralympics athletes are shining bright in the Tokyo Paralympics. The recent names to win big at the Tokyo Paralympics are Avani Lekhara and Yogesh Kathuniya. Avani won India’s first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Whereas, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.

