Tourist asks for Mukesh Ambani’s address amid security scare, gets detained

Mumbai Police today detained a 40-year-old tourist after he asked for Mukesh Ambani’s address. This comes after the police issued a security red-flag involving the billionaire industrialist and his residence, Antilla, in Mumbai.

The tourist has been identified as one Suresh Visanji Patel, who was picked up from Navi Mumbai. According to reports, Patel is a tourist who sought the address of Ambani’s residence as it is a city landmark. The police have said that they have not found anything suspicious from their initial inquiries, however, they maintain that they would still question the man, so that there is no possibility of any threat whatsoever.

According to a report by PTI, Mr. Patel’s driver asked another driver about Antilla’s location after the former’s phone died and he could no longer use the ‘Maps’ feature. The police have stated that they intend to question both the driver and the tourist on the matter.

Yesterday, security around Mr. Ambani’s house was tightened after Mumbai police received a tip-off from a local taxi driver about two people enquiring about the address of the businessman’s residence. As per a Times of India report, earlier yesterday, two suspicious men were spotted asking about the Ambani’s house. Apparently, one of them was also carrying a bag in his hand.

It should be noted that this security scare comes months after explosives were discovered a few meters away from Antilla. On February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence.

