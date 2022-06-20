Tourists stranded mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh; Rescued after four hours

In what came as a shocking incident, around 11 tourists were stranded mid-air after their cable car developed a technical glitch. This happened in Himachal Pradesh’s Timber Trail Parwanoo on Monday afternoon. According to media reports, the tourists were struck mid-air for almost four hours before they were rescued. For the uninitiated, the cable car is one of the key features of the Timber Trail resort which is situated around 35 kilometers from Chandigarh and is frequently used by people.

As soon as the news of the tourists being stuck mid-air in the cable car surfaced, the technical team of the Timber Trail operator and a cable car was deployed along with the police team for the rescue operations. Reportedly, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also present at the spot. The tourists were reportedly lowered one at a time using a harness. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed the rescue and stated, “I will seek a report on what went wrong”. To recall, a similar incident took place at Timber Trail in October 1992 wherein 10 passengers were struck mid-air after the haulage cable broke near the docking station. The tourists were then rescued by the Indian Air Force.

On the other hand, more than 40 tourists were stuck mid-air in a cable car in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district in April this year due to a technical snag for over 40 hours. The rescue operations were conducted by the joint teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). However, 3 people had lost their lives during the rescue operations.