Traditional celebrations for Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja return this year amid fear of third wave of Covid 19

Mumbai's famed Lalbaugcha Raja is all set to return this year. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is little over a month away and as per reports, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be returning this year. According to a News 18 report, the celebrations will be held in a traditional manner with Covid -19 restrictions in place.

For the first time, last year, Lalbaughcha Raja was cancelled last year and converted into a blood and plasma donation camp instead. The Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations across the city were cancelled in 2020 due to rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

Devotees participate in a procession to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Lalbaug, on September 12, 2019 in Mumbai, India.

Amid this news, the third wave of Covid 19 has been looming large. Citing the mandal, which organises the celebrations, the report stated that this year’s Ganeshotsav idol installation and immersion ceremony will be celebrated as a health festival from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. While there is no clarity on whether the Ganpati idol will be as tall as the previous years, the celebrations will take place with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Devotees from across regions, including celebs, visit the famed pandal of Lalbaughcha Raja. The festival is one of the grandest in the city of Mumbai and the pandal also receives handsome donation amounts in crores, including gold and silver ornaments being offered to the ‘King of Lalbaug' or 'Lalbaughcha Raja'.

