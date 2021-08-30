Transgender persons get access to separate toilets at Delhi metro stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken a great initiative for the transgender community. Keeping in mind the need for separate toilets for transgender passengers, DMRC has allowed them to use toilets that were till now meant only for disabled commuters. The move is aimed to ensure that the transgender passengers travelling in the metro get 'unhindered' access to toilets at stations.

“To ensure that transgender passengers travelling by the Delhi Metro get access to toilets at stations, DMRC has made the provision of allowing them access to separate toilets, which were meant for Divyanjans,” tweeted DMRC. Citizens have welcomed the decision. “A very good initiative,” said a passenger. Another one commented, “Great”. DMRC takes nominal charges (Rs 2/- and Rs 5/-) for maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of the washroom area. DMRC officials also said that transgender commuters who wish to use the gender-based toilets as per self-identified gender can also continue to do so. Bilingual signages (English and Hindi) along with symbols for both categories 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' have been installed adjacent to guide transgenders to these toilets.

The authorities have taken the step in the efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders. At present, the Delhi Metro has 347 separate dedicated toilets, in addition to the regular toilets for other passengers across its stations. The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, also mandates adequate welfare measures for the transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.

