Tremors felt in Delhi & other parts of north India as 6.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Parts of North India, the national captial and the NCR region witnessed strong tremors on Friday evening around 5 pm. The tremors occurred due to a 6.3 richter magnitude earthquake that hit the Hindukush region in Afghanistan on 20 December. As per the Indian Meterological Department, the epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan. In Delhi, however, offices were evacuated in certain places. The national capital has also been reeling from severe winter as it witnessed it's coldest day on Thursday with the temperature dropping to 5.2 degrees celsius.

The depth of the quake in Afghanistan was 190 km, as per the IMD. No immediate death or casualties were recorded in the region. Apart from Delhi, tremors were also felt in Delhi's neighbouring Gurgaon and Noida and Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, reported NDTV.

On social media, few netizens took to share their experience. The intensity of the tremors was largely felt as ceiling fans and chandeliers were seen wildly swinging in videos posted on Twitter.

While one user wrote, "Office evacuated. Chilly weather outside is making us shake more than earthquake. #DelhiEarthquake," another one tweeted a video of the ceiling lights swinging in his living room. "That was a seriously crazy time running down to safety with unwilling folks in tow, coz' they weren't taking the earthquake seriously.#delhiearthquake," a user tweeted.

Take a look at their tweets below:

That was a seriously crazy time running down to safety with unwilling folks in tow, coz' they weren't taking the earthquake seriously. #delhiearthquake — Shivani Sahay (@Savitri4Ever) December 20, 2019

Office evacuated. Chilly weather outside is making us shake more than earthquake. #DelhiEarthquake pic.twitter.com/EUGSFsns67 — Kanchan Ku Agrawal (@KKAgrawal22) December 20, 2019

