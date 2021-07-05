Triggered by tourists thronging Himachal Pradesh, Twitterati flood memes; Worry about 3rd wave of COVID 19

As images of tourists visiting several hill stations of Himachal Pradesh surface on social media, Twitter users began sharing memes related to the third wave of COVID 19.

As the COVID 19 restrictions of travel to Himachal Pradesh have been reduced by the state government, there has been a surge of tourists footfall to several hill stations including Manali, Shimla, Kasauli, Chail, Dharamshala and other places. Images of long traffic jams, jam-packed mall roads with tourists flouting all social distancing norms have hit social media and raised concerns about the 3rd wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. Photos of tourists walking alongside each other without worrying about COVID 19, has triggered a meme fest on social media.

Apart from the lowering of COVID 19 travel restrictions like withdrawal of mandatory RT-PCR negative report and E-COVID pass to enter Himachal Pradesh, the heatwave in North India and summer vacations in schools are also reasons for the increase in tourists at hill stations. Amid this, experts and authorities have been worried about the probable third wave that the tourists who travel to Himachal may lead to. Some users have been questioning how tourists have been complaining of no hotel beds available in HP and comparing it with the situation amid the second wave where many could not find hospital beds.

A Twitter user wrote, "If #3rdWave Hits Wish Only these Idiots Fall ill & not those who are staying safe and trying to break the chain of this deadly virus #COVID19" Another user wrote, "Why is it so hard for people to understand that this behavior ll take us all from "no bed in hotels" to "no bed in hospitals" AGAIN!!!" Another user shared photos from Manali and wrote, "We're lowering our guard and removing our masks once again. It seems that we haven't learned any lessons from the disastrous Second Wave. Yes, what we have definitely learned is to blame the government while completely ignoring our own mistakes. Mask up, idiots! #3rdWave."

Take a look at Twitter memes and posts:

#3rdWave is coming but people are not taking it seriously Le covid : pic.twitter.com/513koIej87 — N E E R J (@neerajbangaa) July 5, 2021

Doctors after watching people gathering at Manali #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/NJsPTXe8qD — BeardedMemer (@BeardedMemer) July 5, 2021

Everybody is searching for hotel like they searched for hospital bed at the second wave … people are really so careless , They are giving an open invitation to the corona virus afterall there is govt to blame for their situation #manali #DeltaVariant #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/7fviRPaMWu — Hridan Chowdhury (@its_me_Hridan) July 5, 2021

#3rdWave

Corona loves the way humans forget the lessons from past experiences.#Manali pic.twitter.com/tHmY117sBc — Shivangi Tomar (@Shivangitomar22) July 5, 2021

#3rdWave on Trending

People's who visited for manali : pic.twitter.com/HZ04oE0ben — zara khan (@zara143khan) July 5, 2021

Doctors are saying #3rdWave of #COVID19 is at the door but these #COVIDIOTS are searching hotels in #Manali for fun and enjoyment. Babu bhaiya was right - pic.twitter.com/ffsIlKvafw — Vikas Shrivastava (@Viklicks0007) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, amid the rise in COVID 19 vaccination numbers in India, on Monday, as per Times Of India's quote by the Ministry of Health, the total recoveries from COVID outnumbered the daily cases for the 53rd consecutive day. The government bulletin reported the daily positivity rate in India, at 2.61%. Reportedly, as per the data by the government, the MHA administered over 36.97 Crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Also Read|India's daily COVID 19 cases continue to decline, fall below 50,000; More than 35 crore vaccinated

Share your comment ×