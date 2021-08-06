Twitter removes blue tick from MS Dhoni’s account; Fans lose their calm

Micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday took everyone in shock after it removed the blue tick from India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's official account. This was a shock for his fans as they immediately started commenting on it. The cricketer is trending on social handles. He is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He had announced retirement from international cricket.

But this has not affected his popularity as he enjoys a massive fan following on social handles. But then why did Twitter remove a blue tick? To note, blue ticks are put on verified accounts. Dhoni is not an active user and does not post much which may be the reason why his blue tick from Twitter was removed. He had last tweeted on January 8 this year. But this act of Twitter did not go well with the fans and they started tweeted using the hashtag M S Dhoni.

One of the users wrote, “Give back the blue tick to @msdhoni sir Twitter #bluetickformsd”. Another wrote, “He is still one of the most celebrated personalities. #MSDhoni @msdhoni.”

However, another user wrote, “Give back the blue tick to @msdhoni.Yellow heart.atleast respect the personality, when you tag you can't differentiate btwn the real account and the fan made. so pathetic move from @verified @Twitter. thr are many reason for being #inactive , you can't jst remove verification.”

It is worth mentioning here that the former Indian captain had announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and now he only plays in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, Ziva Singh Dhoni's latest pic from their vacay in the hills is a sweet ode to father & daughter time