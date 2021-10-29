Twitterati have a field day with memes after Facebook changes its corporate name to Meta

In a major development, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that his company will be now known as Meta or Meta Platforms. The new platform brings together apps and technologies under one new company brand. Well, the buzz of the name changing was going for a long time and yesterday Mark ended all the speculations. The name change will not affect Facebook users as it doesn’t change anything for them. The same is true for Instagram users and WhatsApp users. The websites and apps they use will continue to retain their old names.

Announcing the new name, Zuckerberg said, “Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started.” But as soon as he announced the name, memes started trending on social media. Many users took to their social media handles and shared memes tagging Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. One of the users wrote, “This all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college.” Another writes, “Meta SOUNDS like the name of a dystopian future. So appropriate.”

Check the tweets here:

Reportedly, the word “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across. Facebook was launched in 2004 and it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg changes Facebook’s corporate name to ‘Meta’