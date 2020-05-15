Twitterati slam INOX after it opposed release of films on OTT; Say It's cheaper than popcorn sold by theatre

In the latest, Twitterverse slam Inox for opposing the release of films on OTT; Here’s what they have to say

It was yesterday that the makers of Gulabo Sitabo announced that the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 12, and today, it was announced that Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will also premiere on Amazon Prime next month. Now soon after the news of films releasing on OTT came out, INOX theatres released a statement on Gulabo Sitabo hitting OTT before theatrical release and INOX urged 'producers not to skip theatrical run and stay with age-old and established windowing pattern.'

Yes, referring to the release of Gulabo Sitabo on a streaming platform, multiplex INOX expressed a sense of disappointment and ‘extreme displeasure’ over the move, and released a statement urging filmmakers to stick to the old school method of releasing films in theatres. Without naming the production house or the film, the theatre chain released a statement on Twitter, saying such a move was "disconcerting". The statement read, “INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run. The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting.” While INOX said that cinemas and content creators have always been into "mutually beneficial partnerships" where one’s action provided fillip to another's revenues, Twitterverse are bashing Inox for the statement. While one user wrote, “Same people sell snacks at the extravagant prices and are mad now; the tables have turned Face with tears of joy,” another user wrote, “Screw #INOX! Overpriced piece of garbage. They sell five rupees popcorn for 400, they play 30 minutes advertisement before show begins, Charge exorbitant prices for tickets. They deserve their slow death for the blatant disregard for movie goers.”

Soon after Inox released the statement, the theatre chain was bashed left right and centre for opposing the release of films on OTT. Amongst all the comments aimed at criticising the theatre chain, Twitterverse’s common point was that due to such expensive theatres, watching movie in a theatre had become a rich man’s dream and therefore, they are happy that makers are releasing films on OTT so that now they don’t have to pay for overpriced snacks and bottled water. Another user wrote, “#INOX had increased the prices so much that it's not affordable (300*4)for middle class leave aside the popcorn sold at the price of gold silver @INOXMovies destruction is imminent and people are more than eager to grasp the change just few trade analysts and fan groups oppose.”

.

Last i went to #Inox they wanted Rs 370 for popcorn and another 170 for a cola.. Let their business die a painful death — Vijay (@vijay_kasp) May 14, 2020

#INOX I remember every time in the interval. I use to go out and check the price of coffee, popcorn. I wouldn't buy because the price was too much. Middle-class people like me cannot spend that much on just popcorn. And for regional movies at times no subtitle. — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) May 14, 2020

No one can stop change. It is really bad to ask for status quo. You enjoyed when your time is ripe. Made more money on popcorn. Accept reality, learn to live along with change @INOXMovies #INOX pic.twitter.com/FLYwkhj1tr — Rajkumar Nayak (@Rajkumar_Nayak_) May 14, 2020

Karma is bitch. A decade ago, when they tore down single screens and killed independent biz and film makers, they said its market dynamics. Come 2020, they’re protesting about OTT platforms. This is also mkt dynamics #INOX https://t.co/QsniZ6zkh7 — Kariputti (@nile080) May 15, 2020

It's the part of the game. Business like #INOX killed single screen theaters where everything was affordable and now these guys are eaten by OTT. Survival of the fittest that's rule of business — aditya (@aditya501) May 14, 2020

Now I don't have to go to #INOX to waste my money watching preposterous advertisements and eat expensive yet tasteless snacks. I'd rather watch @NetflixIndia or @PrimeVideoIN at home. OTTs are the new age. Count your days !@INOXMovies — Sober Arbiter (@soberarbiter) May 14, 2020

Screw #INOX! Overpriced piece of garbage.They sells 10 rupees popcorn for 400, they play 20 minutes advertisement twice, one before show begins and one during interval. Charges exorbitant prices for tickets. They deserve their slow death for the blatant disregard for movie goers. https://t.co/SD8jooXnS1 — Vikas Kumar (@vikasunion) May 14, 2020

Openly whining about not being able to run the cartel longer now.

Dwar INOX, embrace the change or go the Kodak way.#inox #OTT https://t.co/za4GJ15zNI — Tweetu_Singh (@wolveryn_) May 15, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×