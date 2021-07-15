Two monkeys hug each other and leave netizens in awe of their behaviour; Video go viral

A Twitter user has shared a video on her account. It is trending on social media as netizens are in love with this heart-melting love of monkeys.

Every human needs love and respect in their life. And when you get warmth and kindness from the most unexpected of the places, it fills your heart. Internet is the world of unexpected things. Every day we come across some beautiful videos which just make our day. And a similar thing happened today also. A video of two monkeys is taking the internet by the storm. They have viral leaving the netizens in awe. It is believed that love has no language and these animals have shown it.

In the small video, a monkey is sitting very sad. Just then another monkey came and gave a tight hug. The other monkey comforts him while he squeaks. The video was shared by a Twitter user Tarana Hussain and he captioned it as “Sometimes a simple hug is all you need to be fine again (sic).” So, aptly said in the caption, sometimes we only need someone to hold us and say, “Everything will be fine.” The video immediately garnered immense attention from the netizens.

One of the users wrote, “Animals make our lives so much better. Animals are such agreeable friends—they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” Another wrote, “Wow”.

Take a look here:

Recently, a baby elephant's video grazing in the forest had gone viral. It was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Parveen Kaswan. In the video, the little elephant had just learned the art of choosing the perfect grass for grazing and was seen practicing it. As soon as he posted the video, it started trending.

