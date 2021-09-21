Two pilots die after army helicopter crash lands in J&K’s Udhampur

In a horrific incident, two pilots lost their lives after an army helicopter crashed on the hills near Patnitop in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 21. The pilots of the Army Aviation helicopter were critically injured when it crashed. They were rescued by locals and rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. “The two pilots critically injured in an army helicopter crash at Patnitop succumb to their injuries,” PRO Defence Jammu told the news agency ANI.

J&K Police had told ANI, “Locals have reported a helicopter going down near Patnitop area of Udhampur. We have rushed the team to the area. Details awaited”. In a statement, the army said one of the deceased was a captain, while the other one was a major. Their families were being informed.The incident took place around 10.30 am, according to the officials. “Today, during a training sortie in the Patnitop area, the Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in the Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district,” the army added.

Visuals that have surfaced show the wrecked helicopter on a hillside and locals rushing the pilots to the hospital.

The Northern Command of the army on Twitter said that Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput "made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 21 Sept 2021 at Patnitop." Even the Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote was "disturbed to receive the news of Army Helicopter crash around Patnitop region."