Two week lockdown extension in Mumbai and Pune on the cards? Maharashtra govt to take decision in few days

Given the rising number of cases each day, a senior minister said that there was a general consensus that the lockdown should be extended in Mumbai and Pune.

The Maharashtra Cabinet for the first time in its history held a meeting on Tuesday via video conferencing. While the lockdown extension was not discussed in particular, certain measures were discussed which indicate that there could be a possibility that April 14 may not be the last day of lockdown for Mumbaikars and Punekars. According to reports, the measures discussed include provision of subsidized foodgrains to saffron ration card holders and the availability of Shiv Thali Scheme at the taluka level for Rs 5 per plate for three months. These thalis were earlier provided for Rs 10.

These long-term measures suggest that we are not anywhere close to roaming around the city -- the way one would have wished to. Further, a senior minister told TOI that there was a general consensus that the lockdown should be extended given the rising number of cases each day. Currently, Mumbai alone has more than 1,000 cases.

"Most of us were of the opinion that even in case of relaxation, inter-district movement should not be allowed. A decision will be taken in the next few days depending on the cases in the state,” said the minister. As per the report, the Cabinet also discussed ways to relax the lockdown in a phased manner on the basis of the number of coronavirus patients in each region.

As per Economic Times report, three senior officials said Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30. Authorities will expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city.

Credits :TOI

