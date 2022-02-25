Ukraine Crisis: Air India to evacuate Indians from the war-hit country; Flights to fly on Saturday

The world has gone into a state of shock of late after Vladimir Putin led Russia declared war against Ukraine. To note, the Russian forces were seen gathering at the Ukrainian borders for a while now and it was early this week when the Russian military attacked Ukraine. While the Russian invasion on Ukraine has got the world brimming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government has been putting in efforts to evacuate the trapped Indians from the war-hit country. As per a recent update, Air India is expected to send two flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine.

The flights will be leaving at 2 am on Saturday and will be evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine via Bucharest. To note, Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civilian flights recently given the ongoing war-like situation. As a result, the evacuation flight be flying back from Bucharest. The reports also suggested that the evacuation team have also reached the Romanian borders to help in the evacuation process. It was also reported that the Indian nationals have also taken shelter in the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had assured that the safe exit of Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine is the top priority. “I want to assure all Indian citizens including students in Ukraine and their family members that we will take all possible steps to bring you back safe and sound,” he added and emphasised that around 20 thousand people have already returned from Ukraine amid the crisis.

