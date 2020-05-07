Unacademy co founder reveals learning platform has suffered a data breach; Account details leaked on dark web

Unacademy's co-founder has confirmed that the company has suffered a huge data breach leading to the sale of the account details of multiple users.

Unacademy which is considered to be India's largest learning platform has recently encountered a data breach. This has been confirmed by the company's CTO and co-founder, Hemesh Singh. This is a huge violation of privacy because as per reports, almost 1 crore users have been affected because of the same. Not only that, but the account details of as many as 2 crore users have been put on sale for $2,000 at the dark web. This is as per the reports of Cyble Inc, a cybersecurity firm.

On the positive front, the firm has been able to acquire the date base of the users that has been put on the monitoring service. This has been done for all the users of Unacademy who can determine through the same whether their respective accounts are safe or have been hacked. However, this breach has alerted the conscious individuals because the records which have been leaked include usernames, passwords, email addresses, login credentials, account status, user profiles and much more.

The fact that the database of Unacademy has been hacked is being confirmed by many of its users who claim that the hacked stuff are authentic. In fact, they have also verified that the stolen data contain more information apart from the usual user database. However, Hemesh Singh has assured that the sensitive information of all the users is totally safe. The shocking part here is that the security breach has happened just after Unacademy was able to raise an ample amount of funds from Facebook and a few other platforms.

