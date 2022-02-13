Underground tunnel collapses in Narmada valley of Madhya Pradesh; 3 rescued, many feared trapped

In an unfortunate incident, an underground tunnel being built under the Narmada valley project collapsed in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday. Many workers are feared to be trapped under the debris. As many as three workers have been rescued and were sent to a hospital for treatment while the remaining are yet to be recused. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed concern over the incident and mentioned that the rescue worker is undergoing.

CM tweeted, “कटनी जिले के स्लीमनाबाद में नहर के निर्माण कार्य के दौरान श्रमिकों के दबने के समाचार से दु:ख हुआ। यह राहत की बात है कि 9 में से 3 श्रमिकों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। As reported the rescue operations are being supervised by the SP and collector of the district and the SDRF Katni and Jabalpur teams have also arrived on the spot. It is expected that the trapped workers will be out in the next few hours.

Collector of Katni also tweeted, “स्लीमनाबाद के नजदीक टनल निर्माण कार्य के दौरान हुई दुर्घटना में 9 मजदूर मलवे में फंस गये थे। इनमें से तीन मजदूरों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। SDRF की टीम भी जबलपुर से घटना स्थल के लिये रवाना हो चुकी है। - कलेक्टर @PriyankM_IAS”

Take a look at the tweet:

According to other media reports, work was going on to build an underground tunnel from Bargi Dam on the Narmada River to Bansagar. This project is being made by a private company in Hyderabad. Suddenly the soil of the underground canal collapsed late Saturday evening. Due to this 9 labourers working in the tunnel got buried.

Also Read: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83; PM Modi, President Kovind & others offer condolences