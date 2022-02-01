Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman's speech invites meme fest on social media

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her way to headlines as the she presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in the parliament today. While Nirmala presented several things in the budget, the announcement of the digital rupee was one of the major highlights. On the other hand, 30 percent tax on digital assets has also grabbed the eyeballs. Among these, the Union budget was apparently a disappointment for the middle class as no concession was made in the tax slab. Reportedly, the salaried class had been expecting some income tax relief this year.

Sitharaman also emphasised, “To provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year”. Well, while no changes were made in the income tax rates, the aam aadmi took to social media to express their disappointment and it has led to a meme fest on microblogging site platform. Several quirky memes have made their way on the internet regarding the ‘middle class’ theme with a filmy twist to the memes. Here’s a look at some of the memes that doing the round on social media after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget:

Meanwhile, several changes in the customs duty have been made which will affect the prices of essential commodities. In fact, import duty on certain chemicals, custom duty on cut and polished diamonds have been reduced. Besides, clothes, mobile phone chargers, cocoa beans, camera lens for cellular mobile phones, mobile phones, steel scraps will become cheaper. On the other hand, duty on umbrellas has been increased.