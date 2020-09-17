  1. Home
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID 19; Suggests others to follow safety protocol

Nitin Gadkari who is the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has announced through Twitter about his medical condition. He has also suggested everyone who came in contact with him to follow protocols.
57118 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 03:32 pm
Nitin Gadkari diagnosed with Coronavirus Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID 19; Suggests others to follow safety protocol
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is still on the rise and in the midst of all this, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also tested positive for COVID-19 and later recovered from the same. Moreover, eight members of Rajya Sabha and seventeen members of Lok Sabha have also been diagnosed with the virus post the mandatory test that was conducted on all the ministers on Monday. 

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari has announced about testing positive for COVID-19 through his Twitter handle. He writes, “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. The 63-year old politician has also asked everyone who came in his contact to be careful and follow the safety protocol. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery. 

Check out his tweets below:

Apart from Gadkari and Shah, many other union ministers have been diagnosed with Coronavirus who include Kailash Choudhary, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and others . For the unversed, India has already passed the 50 lakh landmark in terms of COVID-19 cases. The country has reportedly witnessed the highest number of daily cases in the world since August. 

Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus; To admit in hospital after doctor's advice

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

