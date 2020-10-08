Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74; Son Chirag Paswan mourns his demise

As Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last today, the social media is flooded with condolence messages for the politician.

In what came as a shocking piece of news, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has breathed his last today. He was 74. It was reported that he had undergone a heart surgery. The heartbreaking news was shared by his son Chirag Paswan. Although he didn’t share the reason behind the renowned politician’s death, Chirag did mourn the loss of his father. He shared a throwback picture from his childhood days with daddy Ram Vilas Paswan and wrote that he is missing his father badly.

Announcing his father’s demise, Chirag wrote, “पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं। Miss you Papa…” Soon the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with condolence messages for the political leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise and share, “Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas..”

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

To recall, Chirag Paswan had given an update on his father’s health last week and tweeted, “For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.

Earlier, the nation had witnessed another jolt on the political front, as Amar Singh had died of prolonged illness in Singapore at the age of 64.

