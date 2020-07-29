  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. trending

Unlock 3 Guidelines: Cinema halls, schools to remain shut; Gyms allowed to reopen from August 5

As the country has over 15,00,000 Coronavirus cases, the MHA has released fresh guidelines for the third phase of unlocking. In Unlock 3, restrictions on places of large gatherings remain in force. However, Gyms and Yoga institutes have been allowed to reopen from August.
1477 reads Mumbai
Unlock 3 Guidelines: Cinema halls, schools to remain shut; Gyms allowed to reopen from August 5 Unlock 3 Guidelines: Cinema halls, schools to remain shut; Gyms allowed to reopen from August 5
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock 3 guidelines amid the COVID 19 pandemic. With the third wave of unlocking, the government has laid down several guidelines to keep the number of cases in check. As per the fresh guidelines, the night curfew has been done away with and the movement of persons is permitted. Furthermore, schools, other educational institutions and colleges will remain shut until the end of August. Coming to cinema halls/theatres, they will remain shut too in the third phase of Unlock. 

Coming to the things that have been allowed, gyms and yoga centers that are not in containment zones have been allowed to remain open from August 5. However, SOPs will be issued by the central government for the same to maintain proper social distancing amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Further, since in August, we have Independence Day coming up, the MHA guidelines of Unlock 3 have mentioned that celebrations for the same will be allowed with proper emphasis on health restrictions like wearing of masks. 

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner. Metro rails, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places that have large gatherings will remain shut during Unlock 3. Further it was stated that lockdown will remain in force in the same manner in containment zones till August 31, 2020. However, the extent of the lockdown in containment zones can be decided by the UTs and states. The announcement of Unlock 3 guidelines has come from MHA as the number of COVID 19 cases in India has crossed the 15 Lakh mark. 

Here are the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the MHA: 

Credits :ANI/Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement