Unlock 3 Guidelines: Cinema halls, schools to remain shut; Gyms allowed to reopen from August 5

As the country has over 15,00,000 Coronavirus cases, the MHA has released fresh guidelines for the third phase of unlocking. In Unlock 3, restrictions on places of large gatherings remain in force. However, Gyms and Yoga institutes have been allowed to reopen from August.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock 3 guidelines amid the COVID 19 pandemic. With the third wave of unlocking, the government has laid down several guidelines to keep the number of cases in check. As per the fresh guidelines, the night curfew has been done away with and the movement of persons is permitted. Furthermore, schools, other educational institutions and colleges will remain shut until the end of August. Coming to cinema halls/theatres, they will remain shut too in the third phase of Unlock.

Coming to the things that have been allowed, gyms and yoga centers that are not in containment zones have been allowed to remain open from August 5. However, SOPs will be issued by the central government for the same to maintain proper social distancing amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Further, since in August, we have Independence Day coming up, the MHA guidelines of Unlock 3 have mentioned that celebrations for the same will be allowed with proper emphasis on health restrictions like wearing of masks.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner. Metro rails, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places that have large gatherings will remain shut during Unlock 3. Further it was stated that lockdown will remain in force in the same manner in containment zones till August 31, 2020. However, the extent of the lockdown in containment zones can be decided by the UTs and states. The announcement of Unlock 3 guidelines has come from MHA as the number of COVID 19 cases in India has crossed the 15 Lakh mark.

Here are the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the MHA:

