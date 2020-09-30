Unlock 5: Theatres and multiplexes to re open with 50 percent of capacity from October 15

  1. Home
According to ANI, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks are all set to re open with 50 percent capacity from October 15.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 08:46 pm
India,Unlock 5,Theatres,multiplexesUnlock 5: Theatres and multiplexes to re open with 50 percent of capacity from October 15
As per the news report by ANI, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks are all set to reopen with 50 percent of capacity from October 15. As per the news report by ANI, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be issuing the standard operating procedure for the same will be issued soon. The news reports further add the swimming pools which are used for the training purpose of sports persons will also re-open from October 15. The news reports further go on to add that under the Government of India's Unlock 5 plan, the new guidelines for re-opening are being issued as the fifth stage of Unlock begins from October 1.

The country has seen a steady rise in COVID 19 cases. But, news reports state that the Government of India will be relaxing the lockdown norms as a part of Unlock 5. News reports are also coming in that schools and colleges will also be reopened. Furthermore, the news reports add how the Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will also get back on track with SOPs in place.

The news reports also add that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) will be issuing the SOP's for swimming pools used by sports persons for training. The news reports further state that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) will be issuing guidelines for the re-opening of Entertainment parks and places which are of similar nature.

