Urvashi Rautela's mom prays for Rishabh Pant, cricketer meets his rescuers in hospital

Rishabh Pant recently made it to the headlines after he met with a major car accident. The pictures of the horrific incident have gone viral on social media and everyone is beyond shocked to see them. According to reports the wicketkeeper-batsman met with an accident near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee early in the morning today. He suffered from major injuries after his car rammed into road dividers and later caught fire. It is said that he was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when the accident occurred. After being initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee, Pant was later referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He has reportedly suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle, police sources said. Now, the latest reports suggest that the cricketer met the people who rescued him. Rishabh Pant meets people who rescued him

Rishabh Pant is currently in the hospital and met the people who rescued him from the accident. The two people, Rajat and Nishu who apparently pulled Rishabh out of his car before it turned down into flames came to the hospital to visit the cricketer for the first time after the accident. The two locals were at the spot when the accident happened and came to Pant's rescue and dragged him out of his Mercedes. Later a bus driver, Sushil Kumar called for an ambulance and called the Police. Pant met the duo from the hospital where he is being treated for the first time since his accident. Urvashi Rautela’s mother wishes for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery A lot has been spoken about Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela’s relationship status. The two sparked dating rumours after their social media banter. Well, the day Rishabh met with an accident, Urvashi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and captioned it as ‘praying’. Fans speculated that this post was for Rishabh. Now, the actress’ mother took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Rishabh and captioned it as, “Social media की अफ़वाह एक तरफ़ और आप का स्वस्थ हो के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उत्तराखंड का नाम रोशन करना दूसरी तरफ़ सिद्धबलिबाबा आप पर विशेष कृपा करे आप सभी लोग भी प्रार्थना करे #Godblessyou #RishabhPant.”

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post Urvashi Rautela who is linked to Rishabh Pant these days shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. She had earlier made headlines for her love-filled posts without mentioning the person they were aimed at. They later went on to attack each other with cryptic posts. After this fans too have been leaving no chance to link the two stars be it at the cricket stadium or on social media. Well, today after the news of Rishabh’s accident came out, she shared a picture of herself in white attire and captioned it as ‘praying’.

Rishabh Pant’s statement to Police According to the statement given by Pant to the police, he felt sleepy around 5:30 am and then hit the divider. The police reported that the 25-year-old escaped the car through the window, as his vehicle caught fire and fire tenders had to be called to extinguish the vehicle. BCCI’s statement regarding Rishabh Pant’s health BCCI released a statement after Rishabh Pant’s accident today. The statement read, “India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

