US to reopen its borders post 20 months for fully vaccinated travellers

Finally, after a long travel ban due to the COVID 19, the United States has decided to reopen its borders for international travellers from across the globe. But only the fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the country. The US removed the international travel ban after a gap of 20 months. The travel ban was imposed by the then-US president Donald Trump because of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. The ban was later upheld by the Joe Biden administration.

It is worth mentioning here that the US borders were closed for international travellers from March 2020. However, it garnered a lot of backlash from Europe and US neighbours Canada and Mexico. Many students, people who were working in the US have to face a tough time due to the ban. Now the demand for international travel has increased after the travel ban is lifted. Airlines have also increased the number of transatlantic flights. To note, the end of the travel ban brings good news for Texas and California, which suffered a great loss in tourism.

As the travel ban has been lifted for international travel, there are some restrictions also brought in. As per the guidelines, foreign travellers need to be fully vaccinated and be tested within three days before travel. Airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system. Those who are travelling for “non-essential” purposes such as visiting family or friends will have to present their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Unvaccinated travellers will only be allowed if they are traveling for “essential” purposes.

The US-approved vaccines are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac shots.