US to reopen its borders post 20 months for fully vaccinated travellers
It is worth mentioning here that the US borders were closed for international travellers from March 2020. However, it garnered a lot of backlash from Europe and US neighbours Canada and Mexico. Many students, people who were working in the US have to face a tough time due to the ban. Now the demand for international travel has increased after the travel ban is lifted. Airlines have also increased the number of transatlantic flights. To note, the end of the travel ban brings good news for Texas and California, which suffered a great loss in tourism.
As the travel ban has been lifted for international travel, there are some restrictions also brought in. As per the guidelines, foreign travellers need to be fully vaccinated and be tested within three days before travel. Airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system. Those who are travelling for “non-essential” purposes such as visiting family or friends will have to present their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Unvaccinated travellers will only be allowed if they are traveling for “essential” purposes.
The US-approved vaccines are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac shots.
