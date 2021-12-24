Uttar Pradesh government announces night curfew from December 25 due to Omicron scare

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 25 due to the Omicron. A statement was released by the government in this regard. The night curfew will begin from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM. The state government has also restricted the number of attendees in a wedding and announced that only 200 people would be allowed in marriage functions adding that it would be compulsory for people to follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour and all necessary guidelines.

To note, the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Governments had also imposed a night curfew in the states. In Gujarat, night curfew has been imposed in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh - from 1 AM to 5 AM. Reportedly, in Uttar Pradesh currently, there are over 200 active COVID-19 cases, as per the latest information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In Uttar Pradesh, officials have also been asked to ensure that all those arriving from abroad, and other states, are tested for the virus.

The night curfew order comes a day after the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to consider postponing Assembly Elections due in two months. The High Court also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban poll-related gatherings in the state.

The centre has warned all states and UTs that the Omicron variant was three times more infectious than the Delta strain during the second wave. The Centre has asked them to make a better plan and coordinate testing, tracking and containment strategies in anticipation of a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

