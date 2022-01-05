Uttar Pradesh Government closes schools and extends night curfew timings; Here are the new guidelines

The COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday has decided to close all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 to January 14. Also, with effect from Thursday (January 6), night curfew timings have been extended by two hours from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of the earlier 11 pm to 5 am. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took this decision in a late-night meeting. To note, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 3,000-mark on Tuesday as per reports.

The order issued reads, “All government and private schools will remain closed up to class 10 till January 14. Currently, there is no district where active cases are more than 1,000 but as soon as that happens, gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants and other public places can be operated at only 50 per cent of the capacity.” In other states also the restrictions have been imposed. New Delhi has imposed a lockdown curfew owing to the rising number of cases.

Take a look at the guidelines here:

From January 6, not more than 100 people will be allowed at any event, including weddings, if they are held in a closed hall or room. In open places, not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground will be permitted. The use of masks and sanitisers had been made compulsory.

Covid help desks are to be immediately set up in all government, quasi-government and private institutions, trusts, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels, restaurants and industrial units.

The chief minister has said that a minimum of 3-4 lakh tests per day should be done in the state. Over the past few days, it has been carrying out an average of 1.5-1.7 lakh tests since the number of cases started showing an uptrend.

A 48-hour negative RT PCR test will be required for anyone visiting the Magh mela in Prayagraj later this month.

