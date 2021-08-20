Uttar Pradesh leads India’s COVID 19 vaccination drive, administers over 6 crore doses

Indian authorities are working on their front foot to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to the citizens. As per the latest information, COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the cumulative figure of 57.22 crore (57,22,81,488) with the administration of 54,71,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, according to the Government of India. While states and union territories are working towards their goals, the state of Uttar Pradesh is leading India's COVID-19 vaccination drive with more than six crore doses administered.

As per a report in India Today, the state of Uttar Pradesh has also conducted the most number of COVID-19 tests. The government has carefully implemented the triple-T strategy of targeting, testing and tracking and hence managed to bring the number of infections in the state under control. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India registered 36,571 new cases. The active caseload now stands at 3,63,605 which lowest in 150 days.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.54% according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country had reported 433,589 deaths so far of which 540 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,26,99,702 including 18,86,271 samples tested yesterday. India has administered a total number of 57,22,81,488 vaccine doses, so far. In the last 24 hours, 54,71,282 doses were inoculated.