Uttar Pradesh sells liquor worth 100 crores on the first day post relaxation amid Coronavirus lockdown

The government has offered relaxations amid the lockdown in several states and districts and Uttar Pradesh turned out to be one of them. And so, the liquor sales seemed to have lead to a large number of people heading out of their houses.

The Uttar Pradesh government allowed liquor shops in the state to open up despite the lockdown in the various zones. This decision of the relaxation did, in fact, attract quite a lot of crowd out of their homes and in addition, helped the state earn amid the ongoing situation. Reports have it that the officials ensured that the basic rules and regulations of social distancing are followed, it looks like the state has managed to earn a whopping amount of Re 100 crore with its alcohol sale on Monday.

With the lockdown on due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everything was shut, apart from essential goods and services. And this decision to lift the shut down on sales of liquor came after more than a month. IANS reports that the city of Lucknow alone managed to sell liquor worth Rs. 6.3 crore. The sale of liquor in the state is allowed for 9 hours, from 9 am to 6 pm every day while ensuring that the social distancing norms are followed. In addition, as has been stated by the excise department, there are restrictions on the quantity of liquor that one person can buy - either 750 ml liquor or two halves (375 ml each), or three quarters (180 ml each), or two bottles of beer or three cans per person. However, this limit is temporary.

“I don’t think there would be any single industry with just less than one lakh workforce that gives Rs 100 crore revenue (to the state exchequer) in a day,” Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said. Meanwhile, the liquor sellers’ association has given the rough figures at over Rs 200 crore.

