Uttarakhand Govt bans public from taking dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti due to COVID-19 spike

With a surge in COVID cases in the country, restrictions have been imposed. The state governments are urging people to follow COVID rules. Uttarakhand has imposed a ban on devotees from taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. The festival is celebrated in most parts of the country. It marks the advent of the harvest season and also signifies the end of winter as the days start getting longer. The festival has different names in a different parts of the country.

Reportedly, there will be a ban on devotees gathering at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ghats for a ritual bath on Makar Sankranti for their safety in view of the recent spike in pandemic cases in the state, orders issued by Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said. As per ritual, a large number of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga both in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the festival.

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past few days. The Odisha Government has also imposed a ban on any kind of religious gathering on January 14 for Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival celebrations.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have also been reported to be infected by the virus. Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and others took to their social handle and informed. They are currently under quarantine.

Also Read: India nears 1 million mark as active COVID-19 cases logs 200,000 fresh cases; Reports