Uttarakhand Rains: Death toll rises to 52; CM Dhami says ‘massive damage’ across state

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has now risen to 52. As per a report in Indian Express 17 people have suffered injuries and five are still missing. Nainital district was the most affected.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haldwani siad, “Rainfall has slowed down. There has been massive damage. It'll take time to return to normalcy - roads were washed away, there were landslides, rivers changed their routes, villages were affected, bridges collapsed”.

He added, “Visiting all locations struck by calamity. We want to clear blocked roads first. Water had entered houses, local admn has been asked to make arrangements to see that people don't lack food & water. Rs 4 Lakhs compensation being given to families who lost someone.”

Uttarakhand CM informed that Rs 10 Cr each has been sanctioned for all DMs as relief fund so that they make all arrangements immediately. He said work is being done on war footing to clear the roads. The situation is slowly becoming normal at Char Dham Yatra.

Yesterday, CM Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall. He undertook a survey over flood-affected areas of Ramnagar, Bazpur, Kiccha, Sitarganj.

After the devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister over the phone on Tuesday to take stock of the damage. The Prime Minister also assured all required help and assistance from the Centre.

Also Read: Death toll rises to 34 as heavy rains batter Uttarakhand