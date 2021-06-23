Vaccine Na Milegi Dobara to Dose-tana: THIS hilarious Twitter trend has left people in splits

Netizens are associating movie names with vaccination and the creativity will leave you with a good laugh.

Twitter is always filled with something interesting, entertaining, or funny. Usually, most of the jokes are related to Coronavirus or the pandemic. Twitter has become a source for people to entertain themselves while they are locked in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently, a new trend has taken over Twitter and people are in splits. With the ongoing vaccination drive going on in the country, comes a new trend where the Netizens are hilariously changing names of films to include terms associated with vaccination.

The trend is going by the name #VaccineMovieTitles on Twitter for which people are changing the name of the movie to something very catchy and interesting. After twisting the names of the movies with the word vaccine, it becomes something like ‘Dose-tana’, ‘Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam’, and many more. People have been tweeting the vaccine movie titles continuously since then. As people above 18 years are struggling to get the vaccine, a user wrote, ‘Ae Jab Hai Mushkil’, and for the one who got vaccinated, another user wrote, ‘Prem Ratan Dose Payo’.

Take a look at the #VaccineMovieTitles-

Few good ones so far: Dose-tana,

Vaccine ke side effects,

Vaccine na Milegi Dobara

2 Doses

Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021

Mein vaccine ki diwani hoon.#VaccineMovieTitles — Anjali (@AnjaliBansal454) June 21, 2021

Vaccine: A soldier is never off duty#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/UGmQ9vTYxX — AKSHAT SRIVASTAVA (@itsAkshat1) June 22, 2021

One of the users twisted the entire dialogue itself: "Mere pass gaadi hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai... tumhare pass kya hai? Mere pass vaccine ka slot hai’, while others have been suggesting names like, ‘Mission Vaccination’, ‘Vaccination Express’, ‘FastestFingerWale Vacciniya Le Jayenge!’, ‘Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi!’, ‘Ek Vaccination..Aisa Bhi!’, ‘Slots Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge’, ‘Vaccine de Basanti’, ‘Chak De Vaccine’, ‘Vaccination: A soldier is never off duty’. Besides, there are many videos making rounds on Twitter, while some might come across as rejuvenating, whereas some are funny and very entertaining.

