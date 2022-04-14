‘Vaximum Immunity’: Amul shares quirky doodle after GOI allows adults to get booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of India has directed the COVID-19 precaution dose, also known as the booster dose, for people above 18 years old. And, the booster dose is now available at private vaccination centers. The announcement was made by the Union health ministry on Friday. “It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centers," read the statement.

To celebrate the government’s move, Amul Topical shared a new post on its official Twitter handle and dedicated it to the next phase of the vaccination drive. In the topical, one can see a doctor giving a vaccination to an adult. Amul used witty wordplay to remind people to get their jabs. It said, “Vaximum Immunity! Amul Booster for Bread!” While sharing the post, it wrote, “#Amul Topical: Third vax now available for all adults!”

Take a look:

To note, the countrywide vaccination drive had started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then, for the frontline workers in February last year. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

The Government of India had decided to expand the drive on May 1 and made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years to get the vaccination. On January 3, this year, the next phase started with teens aged 15-18 years amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also, ‘precaution doses’ are first given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity, and anyone who is above 60 years.

