Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar & others offer condolences as senior journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed on December 4. He was 67 years old. His daughter-actor Mallika Dua penned an emotional note for her late father remembering him as a 'self-made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath' as she bid him goodbye. In a social media post, she had informed that the cremation will take place on Sunday (December 5) at Lodhi crematorium at noon. Many politicians and celebrities offered condolences to the family.

Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, Maanvi Gagroo, and Prajakta Koli took to the comments section of Mallika's Instagram post and extended support to her. Farhan wrote, “Love and condolences.” Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Love and strength to you Mallika.” Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also dropped similar comments. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I am so sorry. Sending you all my love and strength.”

Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Love and prayers to you and the family Mallika… big hug and healing.” Dia Mirza also said, “Love and strength to you and your family Mallika Deepest Condolences. Respect.”