Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar & others offer condolences as senior journalist Vinod Dua passes away
Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, Maanvi Gagroo, and Prajakta Koli took to the comments section of Mallika's Instagram post and extended support to her. Farhan wrote, “Love and condolences.” Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Love and strength to you Mallika.” Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also dropped similar comments. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I am so sorry. Sending you all my love and strength.”
Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Love and prayers to you and the family Mallika… big hug and healing.” Dia Mirza also said, “Love and strength to you and your family Mallika Deepest Condolences. Respect.”
Take a look at the post here:
The journalist was hospitalised earlier this year with COVID 19 and had been suffering from prolonged illness and was critical for the past few days. Dua was a well-known journalist in Hindi broadcast and had worked in organisations like Doordarshan, NDTV, and The Wire. Earlier this year, Vinod Dua's wife Chinna Dua succumbed to COVID 19. Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian.
