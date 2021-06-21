Video: 2 Monkeys use ninja method to get down from a building; Netizens amazed at their skills

A video of two monkeys has been going viral and netizens compared it with Tom Cruise's ‘Mission Impossible’.

Every day several videos of animals go viral. Such videos help us pass the time and unwind from everything that is going on around us. Recently, Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka took to his Twitter and shared a short video that has been doing rounds on the Internet. In the video, we can see a monkey sliding down from the building quickly without any issues, and later on, the monkey is joined by another monkey.

The video caught the attention of many web users, who were left surprised by the monkey’s skills. Netizens compared this stunt to that of Tom Cruise’s movie ‘Mission Impossible’. A user commented on the video, “This would be even better with the Mission Impossible music”.The video was shared on Saturday and has gone viral since the weekend. People compared the monkeys to Spider-Man and said they would be fit for the next Mission Impossible movie.

Take a look at the video-

There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day….. pic.twitter.com/ceciyhKTox — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2021

A user commented, “This looks like the game I use to play in my childhood…. A monkey in a spring loaded stick bring up n down. I miss those toys!!” Another user wrote, “So Thrilling-how do you manage to find such GEMS.Thanks for posting it. Keep it up.” Apart from this one, recently a video of an elephants' clan had gone viral. In the video, both the elephants were seen to be walking around their calf, ensuring its safety. The video had gone viral on Twitter and many people appreciated the mother’s love in that video.

Credits :Harsh Goenka Twitter

Share your comment ×