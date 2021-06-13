VIDEO: A car gets swallowed by a pothole filled with water amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai

A car was recently swallowed whole by a pothole filled with water in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area. Scroll down for details on the heavy storm.

Amidst the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, things have started to escalate! New18 Gujarat recently shared a bizarre video clip from the streets of Ghatkopar in Mumbai and it will leave you in shock. The clip shows a car parked on a road amidst the heavy rains, the car is then slowly swallowed by a hole in the road which keeps enlarging as the car falls deeper and deeper into the water-filled pit. You can see the video for yourself here.

This morning, the Indian Meteorological Department aka IMD issued a red alert, a weather warning for Mumbai. According to the weather department, the “extremely heavy rainfall belt has shifted southwards." In the coming days, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the city and its suburbs. According to TOI Raigad and Ratnagiri are also under red alert. “Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely," says IMD’s weather bulletin for the districts.

Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai told ANI, "Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date." Meanwhile, as rain came down pouring in the city, many Mumbaikars took to their social media handles to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour. Some shared pictures of enjoying a cup of tea and vada pav in the rain while others enjoyed the cool breeze due to the rain.

