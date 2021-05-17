VIDEO: Corona warriors dancing on Sadi Gali to cheer up stable COVID 19 patient is the best thing on internet

Amid India's battle against COVID 19, doctors and medical staff have been doing their bit to keep patient's mental health strong. Amid this, a video of Corona warriors dancing with a patient to Kangana Ranaut's song Sadi Gali is going viral on social media.

For doctors and medical staff taking care of COVID 19 patients, the only way to keep their own and patients' mental health stable is to ensure they stay positive. Speaking of this, doctors of a hospital danced to the tunes of Tanu Weds Manu song Sadi Gali with a stable COVID 19 patient. The song originally features Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan and recently, the video from the hospital featuring doctors and the stable COVID 19 patient dancing to it, is slowly taking over the internet.

In the video shared by a doctor on Twitter, we can see all medical staff gathering around the stable patient and dancing to the tunes of the popular Punjabi song. The doctors and the medical staff seemed to be celebrating the last day of their COVID shift as the patient was stable. To de-stress themselves as well as the patient, the doctors and medical staff grooved together and cheered everyone up. Amid India's second wave, several such videos have been a ray of hope.

Take a look:

Thori masti b zaruri hai

Students of BMCRI along with a stable covid patient on the last day of their corona shift!

Corona warriors dancing with corona patient, to relive the moment to relieve stress of the patient and fellow colleagues. pic.twitter.com/Fw800ftiH8 — Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi MBBS/MD/DM@aiims_newdelhi (@drasmalhi) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the second wave of COVID 19, many Bollywood stars also have been doing their bit to spread positivity on social media. Many stars have also been helping out by amplifying calls for help via their handles and it includes actors like Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and many more. Some of the big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and others have come forward to help financially and with resources amid the COVID 19 crisis. Owing to the state-imposed restrictions, cases in Mumbai have also been going down.

