  1. Home
  2. trending

VIDEO: Healthcare workers celebrate finishing door to door COVID 19 vaccination with a dance on ‘Kala Chashma’

In a video shared on Twitter, two healthcare workers in Jammu & Kashmir were seen dancing in the middle of the mountains wearing PPE Kits. The video was shared by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.
26097 reads Mumbai
Healthcare Workers dancing to celebrate the door to door vaccination VIDEO: Healthcare workers celebrate finishing door to door COVID 19 vaccination with a dance on ‘Kala Chashma’ (Pic Credit- Dr. Jitendra Singh)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, people haven't had any reason to take their minds off of the crisis. Countries are constantly battling the pressure that coronavirus upholds. During such times, people have found a way to ease off their minds and celebrate life via social media content. Likewise, a video has been going viral on the internet, in which two healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir are seen shaking a leg to the groovy song ‘Kala Chashma’. The workers can be seen dancing in the middle of the mountains, both wearing PPE kits and masks. 

The two frontline warriors did the same to celebrate the end of the door-to-door COVID 19 vaccination drive. The video was shared on Twitter by the Union Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh. While sharing the video Dr. Singh wrote, “VIDEO: Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district #Doda.” The video has already collected more than 11k views since it was posted. 

Take a look at the video- 

The vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir has been going on effectively with the help of doctors and healthcare workers. The healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir have been going the extra mile as they are having to cross mountainous terrains to conduct door-to-door vaccination. 

The video has been getting some encouraging and positive comments too, a user commented, “These are necessary posts in the midst of chaos and sadness”, another one appreciated the healthcare workers by commenting, “No words to say about this. Bravo ! Salute!”

Also Read: Mother's love: Elephant doesn’t leave her calf’s side, Netizens go 'aww'; See VIDEO

Credits :Dr. Jitendra Singh Twitter

You may like these
PHOTOS: Healthcare workers win over the internet as they braid hair & shave beard of COVID 19 patients
Healthcare workers in Surat’s Civil hospital celebrate a COVID patient’s birthday; WATCH humanity thriving
India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & co. pay respect to Milkha Singh with a black band
Milkha Singh passes away: PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee mourn the legendary athlete’s demise
Milkha Singh passes away aged 91: Netizens mourn the loss of the Flying Sikh on social media
Mother's love: Elephant doesn’t leave her calf’s side, Netizens go 'aww'; See VIDEO