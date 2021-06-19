VIDEO: Healthcare workers celebrate finishing door to door COVID 19 vaccination with a dance on ‘Kala Chashma’

In a video shared on Twitter, two healthcare workers in Jammu & Kashmir were seen dancing in the middle of the mountains wearing PPE Kits. The video was shared by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, people haven't had any reason to take their minds off of the crisis. Countries are constantly battling the pressure that coronavirus upholds. During such times, people have found a way to ease off their minds and celebrate life via social media content. Likewise, a video has been going viral on the internet, in which two healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir are seen shaking a leg to the groovy song ‘Kala Chashma’. The workers can be seen dancing in the middle of the mountains, both wearing PPE kits and masks.

The two frontline warriors did the same to celebrate the end of the door-to-door COVID 19 vaccination drive. The video was shared on Twitter by the Union Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh. While sharing the video Dr. Singh wrote, “VIDEO: Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district #Doda.” The video has already collected more than 11k views since it was posted.

Take a look at the video-

VIDEO: Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district #Doda. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/bmNN9Xjg06 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 19, 2021

The vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir has been going on effectively with the help of doctors and healthcare workers. The healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir have been going the extra mile as they are having to cross mountainous terrains to conduct door-to-door vaccination.

The video has been getting some encouraging and positive comments too, a user commented, “These are necessary posts in the midst of chaos and sadness”, another one appreciated the healthcare workers by commenting, “No words to say about this. Bravo ! Salute!”

