VIDEO: Healthcare workers cross river to provide services in remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir; Netizens applaud

A video is going viral on social media in which healthcare workers in remote areas of J&K can be seen crossing a river to help people. Twitterati was quick to appreciate the work being done by them.

Healthcare workers have been bending over backwards amid the COVID 19 pandemic to provide care to those suffering from the deadly virus. Not just this, after the vaccination program commenced in India, many healthcare workers had to go through tough terrains to get to remote areas for the same. Keeping up that spirit of care, a group of healthcare workers were seen making their way to a remote area of J&K in a video that has gone viral.

In a video shared by ANI, the healthcare workers can be seen crossing a river and a forest to get to the remote location to help people. The tweet reads, "Jammu & Kashmir: Health workers cross forest area & river to provide healthcare services in remote areas of Rajouri district." In the video, we can see healthcare workers holding each other's hands while crossing the river to get to the other side and provide health care services to the people in the remote area.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Health workers cross forest area & river to provide healthcare services in remote areas of Rajouri district pic.twitter.com/PQZsmTwqkN — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Seeing the video, netizens were mightily impressed. A twitter user wrote, "It is a great service rendered by the health workers to save the people from corona." Another wrote, "Greatly appreciate all frontline staff, across the nation, who have made sacrifices, taken all possible measures to reach out to even far flung communities to support healthcare access." Another wrote, "Hats off to them"

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and other frontline workers have been working day in and out to help out the people in the nation. What are your thoughts about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

