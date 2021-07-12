  1. Home
Video of hilarious dance by a baraati impresses Sumeet Vyas; Netizens say 'bohot zor se dance aa raha hai'

Sumeet Vyas left his celebrity friends and fans in splits recently when he shared an old video of a man dancing to Julie Julie at a wedding. The hilarious video evoked many hilarious comments on Sumeet's post and left netizens laughing.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2021 03:09 pm
The internet is a funny place where one can find videos and photos that can either win your heart or can leave you laughing. Now, actor Sumeet Vyas seems to have found one such gem in the form of an old hilarious video of a baraati's dance on the song Julie Julie. The actor took to his social media handle to share the video in which a man could be seen 'really enjoying' the music and dancing his heart out. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sumeet shared a video in which we can see a man shaking a leg on the old classic song Julie Julie that was being played by the baaraat's band. He is seen trying very hard to ace moves but is mostly seen standing at a spot and emoting. Seeing his expressions, Sumeet penned a caption. He wrote, "deeply in love with #julie There’s a lot of dance happening inside, I saw it, I felt it. Don’t miss #julie popping up from behind on queue..."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

As soon as Sumit dropped the video, several celebrity friends of the actor commented on it. Amrita Puri wrote, "Ohhhh my lord! Matlab so many emotions and feelings." Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurana could not stop laughing in the comments. A fan wrote, "Ht jaao, isko boht jor se dance aa rha hai." Another wrote, "True, there is lot of dance happening inside." Another wrote, "Mann me hi sab kar diya chicha ne.." Another fan laughed and wrote, "Me Before drinking- Tere Bhai ko Kaha Chadti hai........ Le me after one peg." 

Such a hilarious way to kick off the new week. What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comment section. 

Also Read|Mumbai Police’s ‘don’t talk to me’ post asking people to stay safe amid pandemic leaves netizens in splits

Credits :Sumeet Vyas Instagram

