VIDEO: Hold your breaths for this scenic view of a train passing through DudhSagar Falls in Goa

Train journeys have a different feel to them altogether. The conversations with co-passengers, the colorful cornucopia sold by hawkers, and the mesmerizing views of the countryside outside one's window – what’s not to like? Speaking of ‘mesmerizing views’, recently the Railway Ministry of India shared a video showcasing the breathtakingly beautiful DudhSagar Falls in Goa, and it’s rightfully going viral on the web. Have you seen it yet?

Yesterday, the Ministry of Railways, shared a video shot from inside a train, as it was passing the famous DudhSagar falls. In the video, one can hear the soothing sound of water rushing from a height much before one sees the fall. One can then see the majestic waterfall, looking magical as ever from a distance. True to its name, ‘DudhSagar’, the stream of water looked like the color of white milky clouds. Sharing the video, the Ministry tweeted, “DudhSagar , the heavenly abode in Western Ghats! Those gentle showers from the majestic Dudhsagar falls in Goa will hold you spellbound! An amazing view captured as the train passes through the picturesque stretch.”

The view which enchanted viewers, soon went viral on social media.

Take a look:

DudhSagar , the heavenly abode in Western Ghats!



Those gentle showers from the majestic Dudhsagar falls in Goa will hold you spellbound!



An amazing view captured as the train passes through the picturesque stretch. pic.twitter.com/VKkVGEGgwe — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 11, 2021

The world-famous tourist attraction site of DudhSagar Falls is situated in Goa’s Bhagwan Mahavir National Park, Mollem, which is a protected habitat for endangered wildlife. The Goa Public Works Department and the forest department wanted to upgrade the existing Kutcha Road from the entrance of the park to the DudhSagar falls, which entails a distance of approximately 26 kilometers.

However, the Goa Foundation opposed the project citing that an all-weather road will lead to increased traffic and induce drivers to exceed the speed limits of 10 km/hour. According to the foundation, permission cannot be granted for projects that further human purposes in a national park. Last month, The Bombay High Court’s Goa bench, restrained the Goa Public Works Department from going forward with the road project.