VIDEO: Lioness playing with her cub wins hearts; Netizens call them ‘Cute’

Animals or humans' emotions for their kids will always be the same. Both as parents care a lot about their children. There are many such videos of animals taking care of their kids had gone viral. And today also another video of a lioness has gone viral on social media. People are loving it and sharing it on their account. The video shows how a lioness is playing with her little cub. The little cub also enjoys the company of his or her mother.

IFS officer Surender Mehra shared the clip on the occasion of World Lion Day. He wrote, “It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..! More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay.” In the video, a lioness is seen sitting in an open space and her cub is playing around her. As the curious cub goes a bit far from the mother’s reach, she gets up to stop the cub from going any further. She is seen playing with him.

As soon as Mehra shared the video, netizens started dropping comments. One of the users wrote, “A lion has forever been a fierce and ferocious being. On this WorldLionDay Let us continue our collective efforts to safeguard lions!” Another wrote, “So cute.”

It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..! More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted, “The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India’s lion population.” To note, the population of lions has increased steadily in India. The Asiatic lions of India are a distant cousin of the much bigger African lions.

