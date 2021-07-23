VIDEO: Little boy's big tantrums on not being given a burger will remind you of childhood days

We Indians love fast food and why not when you have so many varieties available. Right from Pani Puri, Aloo chaat to raj kachori, people love them. One can never be ever satisfied from this. They are so mouth-watering and we can understand what you are feeling right now. Among all the fast foods, the burger is one of the most famous ones. Kids love it and so do adults. However, recently a video of a child throwing tantrums has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see a little boy is talking to an individual. He is very angry and in the conversation with the person, he says that he is not going to eat a burger as he is not given. He further says that he will sleep without eating and angrily turns his face and goes away. The clip was shared by Mohammed Futurewala and his captions read, “Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi.” As soon as he posted the video, it caught the attention of many people who were seen it sharing from their accounts.

One of the users wrote, “Bhookha mat sone do bhai.” Another wrote, “koi mujhe mauka de de pls isko pet bhar ke burger khilaunga.” “So sweet,

narazgi ka jawab nahi. Hope the boy got his burger,” writes a user.

Check the tweet here:

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahipic.twitter.com/PqodpfjctJ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, a burger is a sandwich consisting of vegetables cut into very small pieces and made into a flat round-shaped cutlet that you eat between two pieces of bread. They are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, or chiles and ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise are added to it.

