VIDEO: Medical staff sing Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath song to cheer the patients amid COVID 19

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, doctors and medical staff have been at the forefront of saving lives. Now, a video of a COVID 19 ward is going viral on social media where doctors are doing their bit to keep patients' mood light.

Over the past few weeks, doctors and medical staff across India have been doing their bit to save the lives of people struggling with COVID 19. While they are doing everything medically, doctors and medical staff in several places are also trying to boost the morale of those battling COVID. Recently, a video of a COVID 19 ward from a hospital is going viral on social media where we can see the medical staff in PPE singing Sushant Singh Rajput's song Namo Namo from Kedarnath to cheer up the patients.

In a video shared on social media, we can see doctors and medical staff clad in blue PPE kits in a ward with patients. One of them could be seen playing the guitar while others could be seen singing the melodious composition by Amit Trivedi. The video showcased how patients also felt energised by singing the song with doctors while battling their illnesses amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Staying away from families in isolation can surely be taxing for everyone. However, doctors are finding such ways to keep themselves as well COVID 19 patients positive.

Take a look:

Several users lauded the medical staff for their efforts. A user wrote, "You have all been a pillar of strength in the community and we are so grateful for all of the hard work everyone has done." Another wrote, "Salute n gratitude for ever..lord bless everyone..n plz be kind now on…everyone should be fine." Another user wrote, "Sooooooo amazing....u guys are the real heroes of India .... hat's off to every hero."

Amid the COVID 19 second wave, the medical staff has been overburdened as the cases were rapidly increasing. Now, after lockdown restrictions, several states are showing a decline in the number of cases. With COVID 19 vaccination drive ramped up, there has been a slight ray of hope for citizens amid the pandemic. While taking care of patients, many doctors and medical workers have been sharing their positive stories on social media in videos like these to spread some cheer amid the grim times.

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: Cute dada and dadi playing cool after 70s are totally giving millennials a run for their money

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×