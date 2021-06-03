VIDEO: Woman screams with excitement as her son gifts her a car & her response sends internet into a meltdown

Gifts surely bring cheer to people's face and it looks it was a special day for a mother in a viral video who received a car from her son. The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens are loving her reaction.

The internet is full of surprises and in today's pleasant video edition amid the grim times, we bring forth a viral video of a woman who managed to send netizens into a meltdown with her sweet reaction. Everyone loves gifts and they hold more value when coming from a special person. Speaking of this, a video of a woman getting a special gift from her son has won the internet and it is all because of her sweet reaction to it.

A social media user named Lue shared a video that he recorded when he surprised his mother with a car as a gift. In the video, we can see the man asking his mother to walk to a car. The elder woman is seen walking towards the car and when she asks whose vehicle it was, the son replies that it's for her. Hearing this, she is seen screaming with excitement and smiling away. She then is seen happily walking to the other side to take a closer look at the special gift from her son. The sweet video has surely managed to win hearts all thanks to the mother's reaction to a surprise from her son.

Take a look:

it's not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady pic.twitter.com/2f99FfWaDg — Lue. (@KhristianLue) May 26, 2021

The video garnered a lot of love from netizens and has over 2.8 million views. Sharing the video, the son wrote, "it's not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady." A user commented on it and wrote, "She is so cute for that lil scream." Another wrote, "This is the cutest thing I have seen today." Another expressed, "Your gifts came from the heart and that’s all that matters. Most of the time the parents only wishes is to see their child healthy and successful and you made your mom proud."

The video surely comes at a time when there has been a lot of negativity amid the COVID 19 pandemic and it has spread cheer among netizens. What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|World Bicycle Day: Artist leaves netizens spellbound as he creates penny farthing cycle with 3653 matchsticks

Credits :KhristianLue Twitter

Share your comment ×