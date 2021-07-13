Vikas Khanna’s new dish gets the netizens drooling; Can you guess what is it?

Taking to his social media account, Chef Vikas Khanna posted a picture of his new creation, which will leave you spellbound.

Who does not like eating yummy food? There will hardly be anyone who can resist themselves once a plate of delicacy is served right in front of them. One of the most important factors to make a dish tempting is the presentation. And it looks like Chef Vikas Khanna has reached the epitome of presentation with his recent creation, which by the way, looks so breathtakingly delicious.

The dish looks so gorgeous that we are sure anyone would think ten times before actually taking a bite of it. Vikas taking to his social media account and posting a picture of a dish he made is nothing new. But, what caught our attention was the fact that he asked all his fans to guess what the dish was? We are loving the response he has been getting from netizens. But before you can make your guess, have a look at the picture.

Check it out:

Any guesses!

What is this new creation of “yours truly”? pic.twitter.com/5v27K4UeP1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 13, 2021

Taking to his Instagram account, Chef Vikas Khanna captioned this image as, “Any guesses! What is this new creation of ‘yours truly’?”

The dish in the picture is quite colourful and may be perfect for getting rid of mid-week blues. From calling it a Shrikhand to Ghevar to Rabdi, fans have been on top of their guessing game so far. Many have even praised Vikas for his lovely creation.

Well, we cannot wait for Vikas Khanna to reveal what this dish is actually called? Till then, you can keep guessing in the comments section below.

