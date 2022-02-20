VIRAL: Assam man buys scooter with a sack full of savings in coins; Netizens in awe

Having a vehicle is a dream for everyone. A man from Assam is trending on social media after he purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins. His story came to light after Hirak J Das shared a post on Facebook. As soon he shared the pictures, netizens went gaga over it and shared it through several handles. Das wrote, “Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfill a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little.”

He also posted a video on YouTube. In the video, a man is seen entering the showroom with a heavy sack which was filled with coins. The video also documents the employees of the store separating the coins in small baskets and counting them. It ends with the man getting his dream vehicle. Netizens appreciated the man’s effort. One user wrote, ‘Great’. ‘Very nice’, posted another. Many users posted heart emoticons in the comment section. The video has even garnered many views.

As reported by India.com, the man recalls how he started saving coins for his dream vehicle. “I approached a two-wheeler company promotion event and revealed to them about my savings in coins. They took the coins to their showroom to count,” he added.

Take a look here:

Senior staff in the showroom mentioned that it took them almost three hours in counting the money. Popular best scooters are available in India in the price range of Rs 41,790 – Rs 1.38 Lakh. The most popular Top Scooters include TVS Jupiter, TVS Jupiter, and TVS NTORQ 125.

