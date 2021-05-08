VIRAL: Doctors & medical staff celebrate a COVID 19 positive patient's birthday in this heartwarming video

Amid COVID 19 second wave, doctors and medical staff at Asian Institute of Medical science Faridabad ensured they celebrated an ICU patient's birthday who was battling the virus for over 17 days. The video of the celebration is going viral on social media.

Over the past few weeks, India has been experiencing COVID 19 second wave. Hospitals are overburdened, doctors and medical staff are stretching beyond limit and supplies have been short. However, amid all the challenges, our medical staff is doing its best to keep patients positive. And speaking of this, an example of it was seen at Asian Institute of Medical science Faridabad where doctors and medical staff celebrated the birthday of a COVID 19 positive patient in ICU.

The heartwarming video was shared by a user and it took no time for it to go viral on social media. In the video from the ICU, we can see all doctors and medical staff dressed in PPE kits as a patient lay in bed with a cake kept in front of him. The patient was battling COVID 19 in ICU for over 17 days and on his birthday, the doctors played a song and video called his family to celebrate the occasion. Some doctors can also be seen holding notes where they urged people to stay positive amid tough times. The patient is seen cutting the cake and celebrating the occasion with the medical staff.

Take a look:

Despite the tough times due to COVID 19 second wave, many such examples have been coming out where people have been helping patients stay positive while battling the virus. Videos of medical staff dressed in Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes to distribute food to COVID 19 patients also recently went viral and left everyone emotional. While India battles COVID 19 second wave, such positive videos and reports have been helping in infusing positivity. Celebs too have been doing their bit in helping out with the shortages of supplies. Stars like Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and more have also been doing their bit to help out amid the COVID 19 crisis.

