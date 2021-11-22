VIRAL: MP man builds exact replica of Taj Mahal as a gift to his wife

Love has no language and knows no boundary. Over the generations, people are known to have expressed their love in different ways, be it by sending love letters, getting their partner’s name inked, having memorabilia, etc. Amid these, the Taj Mahal in Agra, which was made by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his late wife Mumtaz, is touted to be the biggest symbol of love across the world. Over the years, it has managed to fascinate people. But a man in Madhya Pradesh has made it to the headlines as he has built a replica like home of the historical monument.

According to a report published in India Today, this home like replica of the Taj Mahal in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur took around three years to build. The house reportedly has a 29 ft high dome. The media reports suggested that this palatial abode had Taj Mahal like towers while the flooring has been made from 'Makrana' of Rajasthan. The house is said to have a big hall, 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, a library and a meditation room. Meanwhile, the furniture of the house has been prepared by artisans from Mumbai.

If this didn’t intrigue you so far, this Taj Mahal like home also has special lighting arrangements. The report in India Today stated that the lighting of the house (both inside and outside the abode) is such that the house tends to shine in the dark just like the Taj Mahal.

